Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stake Boosted by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Main Street Capital comprises 2.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Main Street Capital worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

