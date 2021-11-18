MakiSwap Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $743,894.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00068620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00090597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,937.02 or 1.00422140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.40 or 0.06982414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

