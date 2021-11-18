Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 28,800 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

AMH opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,335,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

