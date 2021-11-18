Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 8,922 LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after buying an additional 393,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,359,000 after buying an additional 248,229 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 158,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 7,995.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after buying an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in LCI Industries by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after buying an additional 147,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

LCI Industries stock opened at $153.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.56. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $122.99 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

