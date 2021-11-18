Man Group plc Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $242.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $342.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.81. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,250 shares of company stock worth $145,316,665. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

