Man Group plc Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $3,524,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,139,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,310,910.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,250 shares of company stock worth $145,316,665. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $242.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.61 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.81.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

