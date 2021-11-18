Man Group plc Increases Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Man Group plc raised its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 224.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Buckle worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Buckle by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Buckle by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKE opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $52.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Buckle had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

