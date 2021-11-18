Man Group plc Reduces Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FormFactor by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,797,000 after acquiring an additional 67,586 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

