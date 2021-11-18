Man Group plc Sells 58,701 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,084 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,701 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $446,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,110 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of RUN opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

