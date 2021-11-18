Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE MANU opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $689.26 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.74. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,954,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,908,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 614.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 574,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 2,466.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 264,679 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $3,282,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 64.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 444,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

