Manchester United plc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Manchester United has a payout ratio of -56.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Manchester United to earn ($0.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -150.0%.

Shares of MANU stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.73. 987,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,770. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $681.03 million, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MANU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Manchester United stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of Manchester United as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

