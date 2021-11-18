Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $129 million-$133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.57 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mandiant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $722,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

