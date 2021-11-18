Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $49,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,845.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mannatech by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,191. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $75.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

