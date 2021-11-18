Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$29.50 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI to C$29.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MFC. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC opened at C$25.63 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$21.05 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The firm has a market cap of C$49.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.