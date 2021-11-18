Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

MARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.35 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after buying an additional 985,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

