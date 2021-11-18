Marathon Gold (MOZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE: MOZ) in the last few weeks:
- 11/2/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 10/22/2021 – Marathon Gold was given a new C$3.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/24/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Marathon Gold stock opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. Marathon Gold Co. has a one year low of C$2.13 and a one year high of C$3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 17.71 and a quick ratio of 17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$814.00 million and a P/E ratio of -89.17.
Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.0398762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
