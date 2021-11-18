Marathon Gold (MOZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE: MOZ) in the last few weeks:

11/2/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at NBF to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Marathon Gold was given a new C$3.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold stock opened at C$3.21 on Thursday. Marathon Gold Co. has a one year low of C$2.13 and a one year high of C$3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 17.71 and a quick ratio of 17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$814.00 million and a P/E ratio of -89.17.

Get Marathon Gold Co alerts:

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.0398762 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.