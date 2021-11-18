Mariner LLC Buys 9,508 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 953,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 17,772,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,721,000 after acquiring an additional 531,954 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

