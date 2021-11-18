Mariner LLC Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIG opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,374. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

