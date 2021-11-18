Mariner LLC Sells 10,848 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

