Mariner LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 28.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,782 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

