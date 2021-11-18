Mariner LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth $75,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth $229,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Envestnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.