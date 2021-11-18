Mario J. Gabelli Sells 8,000 Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $53,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. This is a boost from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.