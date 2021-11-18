Mario J. Gabelli Sells 9,000 Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Stock

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

GCV stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

