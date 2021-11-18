Markforged Holding Corporation Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Markforged in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair analyst B. Drab expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MKFG opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Markforged has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock worth $139,070 over the last three months.

