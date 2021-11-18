Marks Wealth LLC Purchases 118,871 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Marks Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,871 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 11.4% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Marks Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $34,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of RCD stock opened at $159.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.