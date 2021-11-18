Marks Wealth LLC Purchases 1,315 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Marks Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. DraftKings makes up about 0.1% of Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in DraftKings by 25.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 14.0% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $3,902,850.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $3,168,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,248,431 shares of company stock valued at $181,864,393. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.