Marks Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marks Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.6% of Marks Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marks Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 195,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after acquiring an additional 138,434 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.59 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

