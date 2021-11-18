Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.88. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

