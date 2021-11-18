Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Sells $261,055.20 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MAR opened at $156.72 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.73.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,189,000 after acquiring an additional 223,354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 35.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Marriott International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,924,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

