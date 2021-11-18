Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Shares of MMC opened at $167.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day moving average is $149.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

