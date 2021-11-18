Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $807.31 million, a P/E ratio of 166.92 and a beta of -0.02.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

