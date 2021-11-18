Marshall Wace LLP Has $5.66 Million Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 297.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $5,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total transaction of $3,451,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,337. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $247.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.81. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.82 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

