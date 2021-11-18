Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 405,520 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 3,037.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,520 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,228 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 910,801 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 875,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 775,496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

