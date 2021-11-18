Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 48,410 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,103 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 344,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 153,804 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,810,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

KB stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

