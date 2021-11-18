Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 117,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,809 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Li Auto by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $32.18 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LI. Bank of America increased their target price on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

