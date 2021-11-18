Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Gores Holdings VIII at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIIX. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,218,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,707,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

