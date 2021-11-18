Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $243.86 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.01 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

