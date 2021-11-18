Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 78,608 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 78,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 151,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Golar LNG by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

