Martin J. Vanderploeg Sells 600,000 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Martin J. Vanderploeg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workiva alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $2,366,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $136.80 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -217.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 5.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Workiva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Workiva by 25.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.