Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.56. 46,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.19 and its 200-day moving average is $361.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.43.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

