Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock opened at $359.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.43.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

