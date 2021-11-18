Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 173.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,660,000 after acquiring an additional 707,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $11.53 on Thursday, reaching $347.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,883. The stock has a market cap of $341.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.38 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.19 and its 200 day moving average is $361.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.43.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

