Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $465.00 at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $426.43.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $359.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.32. The firm has a market cap of $352.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.7% during the first quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 25,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $7,014,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 10.7% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

