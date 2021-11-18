Matthew Zinn Sells 2,753 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $62,272.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $30,599.35.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Matthew Zinn sold 591 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $14,219.46.

8X8 stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,690. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

