Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 96,320.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

MAXR opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

