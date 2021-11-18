McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.53. 6,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,480. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.83. The company has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

