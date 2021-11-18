MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Canaccord Genuity

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDA. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MDA to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$13.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. MDA has a 52-week low of C$13.30 and a 52-week high of C$18.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.60.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

