MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $17.28

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.28, but opened at $17.91. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16.

In related news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $37,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,131 in the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

