Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 174.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGPPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Megaport from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Megaport in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPPF remained flat at $$11.88 on Thursday. Megaport has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

