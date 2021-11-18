Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
MODVF stock remained flat at $$11.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Melcor Developments has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.
Melcor Developments Company Profile
