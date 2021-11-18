Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MODVF stock remained flat at $$11.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Melcor Developments has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $12.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.